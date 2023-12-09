JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,360,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.52. 7,369,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,433,167. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $159.38. The company has a market cap of $458.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

