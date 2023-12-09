JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.4% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 53,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $158.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.02. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $458.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

