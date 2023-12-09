Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Kaman from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KAMN
Kaman Stock Up 4.8 %
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Analysts forecast that Kaman will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kaman Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kaman by 236.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kaman by 99.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaman by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kaman by 55.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kaman in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kaman
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.