Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,859 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 134.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,265,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 199,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,527,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,303,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,676,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,215,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $427.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $272.47 and a 52 week high of $428.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $394.56.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

