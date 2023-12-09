Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,257,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $289.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $235.81 and a 12 month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.17.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

