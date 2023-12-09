Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,034 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Down 0.0 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.48.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.