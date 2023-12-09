Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $40,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $467.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.98 and a 200 day moving average of $433.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $310.00 and a 12-month high of $467.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

