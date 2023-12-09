Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $122.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.