Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,929 shares of company stock worth $3,494,509. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $211.62 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.78 and its 200 day moving average is $200.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

