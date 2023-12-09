Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.19.

NYSE JNJ opened at $154.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.70. The stock has a market cap of $371.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

