Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $76.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.2164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

