Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after buying an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $166,747,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,231,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,810,000 after buying an additional 2,013,894 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $65.62. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The firm has a market cap of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

