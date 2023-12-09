KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $13.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised KeyCorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.97.

NYSE KEY opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,795 shares in the company, valued at $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

