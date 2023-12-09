KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Given New $14.50 Price Target at JMP Securities

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $14.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.42.

KREF opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The company has a market cap of $871.97 million, a P/E ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 384.64, a quick ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -573.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

