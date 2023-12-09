KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,794 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI owned 0.09% of KLA worth $61,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after buying an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $534.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $562.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $505.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.94.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.61.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

