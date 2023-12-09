Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Trading Up 1.5%

Koenig & Bauer AG (ETR:SKB – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €10.96 ($11.91) and last traded at €10.86 ($11.80). Approximately 10,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 51,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.70 ($11.63).

Koenig & Bauer Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €11.59 and a 200-day moving average of €15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.31.

Koenig & Bauer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koenig & Bauer AG develops and manufactures printing and postprint systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Webfed, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers offset presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products, such as rotary/flatbed die cutters and folding-box gluing lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koenig & Bauer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koenig & Bauer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.