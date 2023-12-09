Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after acquiring an additional 486,401,877 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,799,000 after buying an additional 771,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after buying an additional 628,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Truist Financial upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $232.92 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $249.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.63, for a total value of $370,859.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,556,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

