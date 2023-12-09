Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $400,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $99.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $394.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.