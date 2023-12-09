Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after buying an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 241.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 900.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,903,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,838 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.09.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $412.04 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $386.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $396.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

