Kopernik Global Investors LLC Sells 1,867,841 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,591,439 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,867,841 shares during the period. Harmony Gold Mining comprises 6.7% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 2.52% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $65,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $71,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Down 0.7 %

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $6.34.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

