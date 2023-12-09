Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Shares Up 1.2%

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.54. 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

