Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Shares of Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Free Report) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). 6,046,701 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 3,775,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.12.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the 2/07 Helvick and 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

