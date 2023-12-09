Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Announces Earnings Results

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13), reports. The firm had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.20%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$25.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.54. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$24.92 and a 52-week high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LB shares. Cormark cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.55.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

