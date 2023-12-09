Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

LBTYK has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. Liberty Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%.

In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $234,362.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at $735,488.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $234,362.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,488.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $505,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,123.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,997 shares of company stock worth $2,410,914 over the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Liberty Global by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Liberty Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

