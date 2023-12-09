Lindsell Train (LON:LTI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Lindsell Train (LON:LTI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 840 ($10.61) and last traded at GBX 851 ($10.75). Approximately 135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 852 ($10.76).

Lindsell Train Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 861.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 926.45. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 million, a P/E ratio of -216.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £855.16 ($1,080.16) per share, with a total value of £21,379 ($27,003.92). In other news, insider Michael Lindsell purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of £855.16 ($1,080.16) per share, with a total value of £21,379 ($27,003.92). Also, insider David MacLellan acquired 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £900 ($1,136.79) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($85,259.57). Insiders have acquired a total of 155 shares of company stock worth $10,241,440 in the last ninety days. 42.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lindsell Train

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

