Lindsell Train Ltd Buys 2,700 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 0.0% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,238,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,286,000 after acquiring an additional 181,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CME Group by 41.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4 %

CME Group stock opened at $211.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.44. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $105,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,068,124.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,509 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.