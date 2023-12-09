loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 26,666 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $53,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,333,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,666,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 10,831 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $19,062.56.

On Monday, November 20th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 700 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $1,225.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 7,142 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $10,713.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 7,142 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $11,998.56.

On Monday, September 11th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 17,864 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $35,370.72.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $690.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.91. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $265.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.75 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LDI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

