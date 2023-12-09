Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $972,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $448.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $441.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.46. The firm has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $393.77 and a 1-year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.