Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 77,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

