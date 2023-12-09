Long Road Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 5.5% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 129.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $229.27 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total transaction of $12,955,334.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,891.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $12,955,334.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,891.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

