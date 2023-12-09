LSP Investment Advisors LLC Has $65.83 Million Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

LSP Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Arch Resources makes up approximately 36.9% of LSP Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. LSP Investment Advisors LLC owned 3.22% of Arch Resources worth $65,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arch Resources by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after buying an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Arch Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

ARCH opened at $164.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $175.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.43%.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In other Arch Resources news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total value of $28,964.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,187 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.