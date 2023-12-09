Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q4 guidance to $4.85-$4.93 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 5.4 %

LULU stock opened at $489.64 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $493.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $388.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after buying an additional 1,023,578 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,637,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,751,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $455.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.74.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LULU

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.