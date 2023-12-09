Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q4 guidance to $4.85-$4.93 EPS.
NASDAQ LULU opened at $489.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $493.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.58.
Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after buying an additional 323,518 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after acquiring an additional 353,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,034,000 after acquiring an additional 437,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.
