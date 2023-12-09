Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $450.00.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $407.00 to $429.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $478.74.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $489.64 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $493.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $388.58.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

