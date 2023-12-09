Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.135-$3.170 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.18 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $478.74.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $489.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.58. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $493.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 62.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 670.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

