Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Capital One Financial lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE PXD opened at $223.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

