Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys 57 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $215.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.62. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $150.90 and a one year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,822 shares of company stock worth $3,587,833. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

