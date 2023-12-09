Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21,095.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ META opened at $332.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,519,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,145 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $721,384.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,567.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $180,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,327.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,362 shares of company stock valued at $133,321,007 over the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on META shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

