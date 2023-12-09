Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,454,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFC opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.18%.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $306,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

