Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

