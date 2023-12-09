Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.72.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCD opened at $285.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $207.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,128,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

