Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

