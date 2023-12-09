Luminus Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Luminus Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 120.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises 1.2% of Luminus Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Luminus Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $713,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $109,944,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SHW opened at $289.82 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $292.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.48.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

