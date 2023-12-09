Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 16,400 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,933.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $15,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 14,500 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $37,555.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $13,000.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 45,500 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $132,860.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 37,456 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $109,371.52.

Shares of NYSE:FPH opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $371.08 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.40. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Point during the first quarter worth $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Five Point by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Five Point during the third quarter worth $54,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Five Point during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Five Point during the first quarter worth $62,000. 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

