Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Buys 43,500 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,239 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the quarter. Arch Resources makes up approximately 3.6% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned about 2.17% of Arch Resources worth $44,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Resources stock opened at $164.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 26.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 2.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $759,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $29,334.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,421.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $1,784,187. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARCH shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

