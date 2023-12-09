Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Sells 245,000 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 245,000 shares during the period. Autohome comprises approximately 1.6% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $19,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autohome by 137.5% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 44,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 39.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,368 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Autohome by 2.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,106,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Autohome Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.24. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $38.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $261.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.12 million. Autohome had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 8.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autohome

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.