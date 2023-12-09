Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of MARPS opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.40. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

