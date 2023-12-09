Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.29. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $463.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $8,153,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $260,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,035,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,063,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

