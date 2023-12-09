Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.82. 11,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 284,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Marker Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.22% and a negative net margin of 77.33%.

Institutional Trading of Marker Therapeutics

About Marker Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

Further Reading

