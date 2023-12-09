Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.82. 11,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 284,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07.
Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.22% and a negative net margin of 77.33%.
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.
