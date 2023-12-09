Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Lessened by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Mastercard by 3.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gavilan Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.09.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

MA opened at $412.04 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $336.43 and a 1-year high of $418.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $396.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 520,776 shares of company stock valued at $200,842,951 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

